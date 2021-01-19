2 people seriously hurt in Wesley Chapel semi-truck crash, fire rescue says

Both individuals were listed as 'trauma alerts,' firefighters say.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Two people were seriously hurt after a freezer semi-truck and truck crashed on State Road 54 at Oak Grove Boulevard in Wesley Chapel Tuesday morning.

Pasco Fire Rescue said the two people are listed as trauma alerts.

Firefighters also say there is a small fuel spill at the crash.

If you're commuting along SR-54 near Oak Grove Blvd. in Wesley Chapel, fire rescue officials say to expect delays in the area. And, they ask you to remember to move over for first responders.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.