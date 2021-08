It's unclear what caused the incident, but evacuations for the area are in place.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the Holiday area while crews are responding to a hazmat situation.

Firefighters say the incident happened on Louis Avenue near Alternate Highway 19. They have not yet offered details.

Local evacuations are in effect in the area, according to a press release.

Officials are expected to release more information throughout the evening.

