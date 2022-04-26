Deputies search for missing 83-year-old man in Lutz

Jimmie Elmore was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday in the Lakes Edge Lane area of Lutz.

LUTZ, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are asking for help in finding an 83-year-old man last seen Monday night in Lutz.

Jimmie Elmore went missing around 10 p.m. in the Lakes Edge Lane area, according to the sheriff's office.

He is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall and around 200 pounds with gray and black hair and hazel eyes. Elmore was last seen wearing a black T-shirt.

Deputies say he may be driving a black 2014 Honda CRV with Florida tag Y70FQS.

Anyone who knows where Elmore may be is asked to call the Pasco

Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102 and select option 7. Tips can also be submitted online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.