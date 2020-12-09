Coast Guard searching for missing diver near Anclote Key

The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching by air and sea for the diver.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A search is underway for a missing diver last seen seven miles offshore of Anclote Key in Pasco County.

The U.S. Coast Guard is currently conducting a surface and air search for the missing diver with the Florida Fish and Wildfire Conservation Commission.

#Breaking @USCG surface and air assets are searching for a missing diver 7 miles offshore of Anclote Key, FL w/ @MyFWC. Mariners are requested to contact the CG on marine radio ch 16 or at 727-824-7534 w/ information. pic.twitter.com/M9nbPG9PNl — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 12, 2020

Boaters in the area are asked to contact the Coast Guard on marine radio channel 16 or at 727-824-7534 with any information.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office was called to assist, but weather conditions were too significant for their units to continue. The sheriff's office is still asking boaters to call 9-1-1 with any information.

No other information regarding the diver was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

