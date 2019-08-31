BAYONET POINT, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered 14-year-old girl who didn't come home from school Friday.

Danielle Marie Glassberg's backpack was found Saturday on a golf course near Charter Oak Way in Bayonet Point. Deputies say they found a note inside the backpack that said "Goodbye forever."

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, investigators say Danielle sent her dad a message saying she was going to die by suicide. And, nobody has heard from her since.

Danielle is described as 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are urged to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 and press option 2.

Editor's Note: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). In the Tampa Bay area, 2-1-1 will also connect you to the Crisis Center.

