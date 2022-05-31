Exclusive neighborhood for wounded veterans, families of fallen heroes coming to Florida

The goal is to bring together families who have faced profound grief or trauma due to their parents' service.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — What started as a fantasy is now underway in Pasco County, Florida.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is building a 96-home community in Land O' Lakes comprised of mortgage-free new houses built exclusively for three groups of people:

Veterans living with catastrophic injuries: This includes military veterans who have lost limbs, are missing appendages or were severely burned. Often they need retrofitted homes to accommodate their injuries.

Gold Star families: Spouses and children of military members who were killed while in battle or by injuries sustained while serving.

Fallen First Responder families: Spouses and children left behind after a first responder was killed in the line of duty.

The New York-based foundation received the land from an anonymous donor and they're relying on regular donations to build and gift the homes to families.

The neighborhood called "Let Us Do Good Village" is located on the south side of Parkway Boulevard, east of Ehren Cutoff.

Matt Mahoney, the executive vice president with Tunnel to Towers, said the foundation's mission has always been rooted in helping children who lost parents so tragically and suddenly.

"Create an environment for these children who grow with other kids who have had similar experiences who understand what they struggle with and form a beautiful community," Mahoney said.