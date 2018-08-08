A Pasco County man is accused of killing a woman who lived near him in New Port Richey.

Roy Toro, 57, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the murder of Christine Nelson, 49, whose body was found inside his apartment on Menifee Court.

Detectives found Nelson dead on the living room floor of the one bedroom unit.

Toro was found covered in blood and lying under a blanket in bed with a knife dangling from his neck, investigators said. Toro, who was alive but initially unresponsive, was taken to the hospital.

An arrest affidavit indicated there were obvious signs of a struggle. Nelson's body was covered in stab and blunt force trauma wounds, and she had two broken arms. Investigators believe she was slammed to the floor multiple times and was trying to defend herself, according to the affidavit.

Inside the apartment, detectives found several empty bottles of household cleaning products. Investigators found evidence of human blood on a damp mop, as well as in the bathtub and bathroom counter areas.

A large, butcher-style knife was found next to Nelson's body. Detectives indicated both that knife and the one in Toro's neck likely came from the kitchen.

When a detective told Toro he was being arrested, he said the suspect had little reaction, according to the affidavit.

"The defendant showed no emotion and only nodded his head up and down acknowledging his understanding," the detective wrote.

The affidavit said a witness hadn't seen Nelson alive since Aug. 3.

Toro remained in the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP