Audi wanted in deadly Pasco County hit-and-run crash

ELFERS, Fla. — A 22-year-old man was killed when a car crashed into him, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Christmas Day at U.S. 19 and Manor Drive.

Troopers say a car, believed to be a white Audi A6, entered the right turn lane of U.S. 19 as the man was walking. It crashed into him, and its driver drove off.

The car is likely to have damage to the front or left-front side.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

