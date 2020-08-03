LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — An 82-year-old Land O’ Lakes man who uses a three-wheeled walker is missing.
If you see Woodrow Wheetley, or know where he is, you are asked to call 911, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
He was last seen Saturday afternoon around 2:30 on Betel Palm Lane. He was wearing a gray USF hoodie, gray sweatpants and moccasin-style slippers.
He is about 5-foot-7 and weighs 150 pounds. He wears glasses, has hazel eyes, gray hair and a full gray beard, according to deputies.
