LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — An 82-year-old Land O’ Lakes man who uses a three-wheeled walker is missing.

If you see Woodrow Wheetley, or know where he is, you are asked to call 911, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen Saturday afternoon around 2:30 on Betel Palm Lane. He was wearing a gray USF hoodie, gray sweatpants and moccasin-style slippers.

He is about 5-foot-7 and weighs 150 pounds. He wears glasses, has hazel eyes, gray hair and a full gray beard, according to deputies.

Pasco Sheriff's Office Attempt to Locate: Pasco Sheriff's deputies are currently searching ... for Woodrow Wheetley, 82. He was last seen near the 21000 block of Betel Palm Ln., Land O' Lakes around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. Wheetley was last seen wearing a green USF hoodie, gray sweatpants, a fedora-style hat, brown or gray moccasin-style slippers and a three-wheeled walker.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter