Pasco County Fire Rescue holds groundbreaking for new fire station

This groundbreaking marks the third new station paid for by the G.O. Bond for Pasco County Fire Rescue.

SHADY HILLS, Fla. — There's a new fire station coming to Pasco County after city officials hosted a groundbreaking event Tuesday afternoon.

Fire Station #20, located at 15900 Little Ranch Road in Spring Hill, is "a 16,046 [square-feet] state of the art four-bay Fire Station that highlights firefighter health, safety, and wellness."

The fire department explains Station 20 is the latest fire station in the county to boast a "unique hot, warm, and cold zone design aimed at reducing firefighter cancer rates." The zones will reportedly let firefighters clean carcinogens off their bodies before entering the fire station's living quarters.

"This is the first of its kind design in the bay area and is aimed to be a best practices model for the fire industry," the fire department said in a news release.

The new fire station will be home to a built-in 16-member training classroom for multi-station training, a flex room to house additional firefighters during a major emergency and an advanced station alerting to improve firefighter health and wellness.