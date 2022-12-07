Pasco County firefighters continue to push for cancer payout

They say the county isn't honoring legislation that entitles a $25,000 cash payout for firefighters diagnosed with cancer.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Pasco County attended the county's commissioners meeting Tuesday as they anticipate answers regarding a push for a cancer payout.

“We’re hoping for the commissioners to meet with their private attorneys that they settle the lawsuit with and pay our member $25,000 that is a state statute,” IAFF Local 4420 District 3 Representative Dixon Phillips said.

Firefighters sued the county, claiming it was not honoring legislation that entitles those diagnosed with cancer the payout for veteran firefighter William Hammond.

“He was diagnosed with basal skin cancer that is invasive, therefore it is covered under the bill," Phillips said.

The county filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit and said the statute is "unconstitutionally vague," and does not define "invasive skin cancer."

This comes after a meeting two weeks ago in which Pasco County Commissioner Jack Mariano said they would have a decision on Tuesday after he and other commissioners conducted a private litigation meeting.

“We’re going to do it at the next meeting and you’ll see a decision shortly thereafter,” Mariano said.

But when commissioners returned from that litigation meeting Tuesday, there was no clear decision announced.

“Outside counsel, and myself have gotten adequate direction, we need no motion in public," said Pasco County Attorney Jeffrey Steinsnyder.

Whether they’ve decided to continue their legal fight or settle the lawsuit remains unclear.

10 Tampa Bay reached out to the county for clarification. In a brief statement a spokesperson said “Pasco County does not comment on pending litigation.”

The firefighters union says its members are ready to put this case behind them and will push to get clarity for Hammond.