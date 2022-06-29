Portion of Pasco County quarantined over giant African land snail sighting

It is one of the most damaging snails in the world and gobbles up at least 500 types of plants.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirms the detection of a giant African land snail in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County.

If you're wondering what harm a snail can do — it's a lot.

This species of snail is known to consume at least 500 different types of plants. Not only will they eat through your backyard, but they could also be nibbling at your home too. The snails can eat the paint and stucco off of a home.

These mollusks can also bring serious health risks to humans. They can carry a parasite rat lungworm, known to cause meningitis in humans. The snails shouldn't be handled without gloves or proper sanitation procedures in place.

According to the state department, the giant African land snail has been eradicated twice in Florida: once in 1975 and then again in 2021.

A quarantine has been enacted to prevent the snails from popping up in other areas. The quarantined area is in a portion of the southwest region of the county.

On Wednesday, the agriculture department will begin treatment of the area for the giant African land snail by use of metaldehyde-based molluscicide, which is snail bait. The treatment is meant for residential use. The state department says property owners inside the treatment area have been notified.

Treatment can be tricky. The snails can bury themselves in soil and stay there for up to one year. They are primarily active at night and hide away in cool, damp places. Giant African land snails can reproduce as young as 4 months old and are able to lay thousands of eggs in its multiple-year life span.

The snail's eggs are pea-sized. Adults can grow more than seven inches in length.