LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A man is dead after he tried to break into a home in Land O' Lakes, and the homeowner shot him, deputies say.
Pasco County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the Sunset Lakes subdivision Saturday afternoon after they received a report of a shooting during what was reported as an armed break-in.
Soon after deputies arrived, the man suspected of breaking in was pronounced dead.
No one else was injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
