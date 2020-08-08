x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pasco County

Homeowner shoots and kills home invader who tried to break in, deputies say

Deputies say the man was armed when he tried to break into the home.
Credit: KGW
Police car

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A man is dead after he tried to break into a home in Land O' Lakes, and the homeowner shot him, deputies say. 

Pasco County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the Sunset Lakes subdivision Saturday afternoon after they received a report of a shooting during what was reported as an armed break-in. 

Soon after deputies arrived, the man suspected of breaking in was pronounced dead. 

No one else was injured. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter