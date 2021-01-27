x
Pasco County

3 people killed in Pasco County crash

Denton Avenue will remain closed between Chief Drive and Matis Road for the next several hours.
HUDSON, Fla. — Three people were killed in a crash late Tuesday in Pasco County.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Denton Avenue, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

The agency confirms three people died in the single-car crash. No other cars are said to have been involved.

Drivers in the area can expect Denton Avenue to be closed between Chief Drive and Matis Road for the next several hours.

