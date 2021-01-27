3 people killed in Pasco County crash

HUDSON, Fla. — Three people were killed in a crash late Tuesday in Pasco County.
It happened just before 10 p.m. on Denton Avenue, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.
The agency confirms three people died in the single-car crash. No other cars are said to have been involved.
Drivers in the area can expect Denton Avenue to be closed between Chief Drive and Matis Road for the next several hours.
- Bucs to play Super Bowl at home: Here are the 4 moments that helped make history
- Air Force will do 'first-of-its-kind' trifecta flyover at Super Bowl LV in Tampa
- Here's how many fans will be allowed to attend Super Bowl LV
- Parking, tickets, map: Everything you need to know about the Super Bowl Experience
- One Year Later: Remembering Kobe and Gigi Bryant, others killed in helicopter crash
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter