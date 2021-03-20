x
Pasco County

Pasco County deputy involved in shooting

It happened Saturday morning in Hudson.
HUDSON, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a shooting involving a deputy with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, the agency said in a statement.

It happened Saturday morning at the RaceTrac gas station at U.S. 19 and Little Road.

It's not known whether the deputy was hurt or if anyone else were injured. More information is expected later this morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

