Meet Pasco County Sheriff's Office's new narcotics team members: K-9s JoJo and Hunter

Both K-9 teams have been assigned to work at the Land O'Lakes Detention Center.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Land O'Lakes Detention Center is getting two new furry officers to help sniff out drugs.

One-year-old K-9 Hunter and 2-year-old K-9 JoJo and their human partners just completed the sheriff's office's K9 Narcotic School No. 13.

Now the duo will put their noses to work sniffing out marijuana, cocaine, heroin and meth.

As for their human partners, Deputy Kiely, who has been with the sheriff's office since 2015, will be working with JoJo. Deputy Erickson, who has been with the sheriff's office since 2016, will be paired with Hunter.

The funds to purchase K-9 JoJo were donated from the Lake Jovita Women Club in Dade City. The funding for K-9 Hunter was not specified.

What other people are reading right now: