Meet Pasco County Sheriff's Office's new narcotics team members: K-9s JoJo and Hunter

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Land O'Lakes Detention Center is getting two new furry officers to help sniff out drugs.
One-year-old K-9 Hunter and 2-year-old K-9 JoJo and their human partners just completed the sheriff's office's K9 Narcotic School No. 13.
Now the duo will put their noses to work sniffing out marijuana, cocaine, heroin and meth.
As for their human partners, Deputy Kiely, who has been with the sheriff's office since 2015, will be working with JoJo. Deputy Erickson, who has been with the sheriff's office since 2016, will be paired with Hunter.
The funds to purchase K-9 JoJo were donated from the Lake Jovita Women Club in Dade City. The funding for K-9 Hunter was not specified.
- DeSantis: Remdesivir heading to Florida hospitals to help fight COVID-19
- Three close friends 'massacred' during a fishing trip in Polk County
- How to see Comet NEOWISE and the International Space Station in tonight's sky
- Harvard Study: Most of Florida's counties in the COVID-19 'Danger Zone'
- Florida passes 350,000 COVID-19 cases with 12,478 reported July 18
- A final farewell: 90-year-old Lakeland man wears PPE, risks coronavirus to say goodbye to wife with dementia
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter