PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Schools is doing its part to make sure its students aren't going hungry.

The school district is giving out five days worth of breakfast and lunch to each child to help families while schools are out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pasco County Schools said the first Tuesday it set up sites for meals, the demand for them was huge. The school district asked parents to fill out a meal request form so it could be more prepared to hand out meals next week.

The school district said it would be giving out five meals to the students at different sites across the county every Tuesday until further notice.

Meals are free for children who are 18 or younger. They have to be at the site in person to get a meal package.

Meal request forms can be found on the Pasco County Schools website.

