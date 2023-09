Pasco Fire Rescue warns drivers to expect delays.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Drivers in Land O' Lakes will need to find an alternate route Wednesday morning after all lanes of SR 52 were shut down due to a crash, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

All lanes of SR 52 are shut down between US 41 and Bellamy Brothers Boulevard as a result of the crash.

There have been injuries reported, fire crews say. They say to expect significant delays and ask drivers to remember to move over for first responders.