Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — At least one person is dead in a crash on State Road 52 in Pasco County.

It happened Tuesday afternoon just east of Shady Hills Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The agency says SR-52 is closed between Shady Hills and U.S. 41.

Pasco County Fire Rescue asks people to find another route in the area and move over for first responders heading to the scene.