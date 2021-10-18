Pasco County superintendent to propose new bell schedule due to bus driver shortage

Many students are arriving at school late and being dropped off at home at times that are concerning for parents, according to the superintendent.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The ongoing shortage of school bus drivers in Pasco County may soon force students to adjust to a new schedule next year, according to the school district's superintendent.

In a YouTube video, Superintendent Kurt Browning said the bus driver shortage is not unique to Pasco County but has impacted the school district differently. According to Browning, many students are arriving at school late and being dropped off at home at times that are concerning for parents.

The superintendent added that the district has tried to offer many incentives in the hopes of recruiting new bus drivers. Those incentives have included paying for background screenings, application assistance and hiring drivers on the spot. But, nothing has seemed to work.

That's why school leaders are proposing a new bell schedule to remedy the situation. Browning said, if passed, the new schedule would be implemented in January.

Bell schedules can change from school year to school year, but it's unusual to see a change halfway through. The proposed schedule will be discussed during Tuesday's school board meeting.