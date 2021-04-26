Troopers: Woman struck, killed while crossing U.S. 301

FHP says the 35-year-old woman walked into the path of the truck before being hit.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An early morning collision on U.S. 301 in Pasco county between a pickup truck and a woman crossing the highway led to her death, according to FHP.

Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol say the accident happened around 12:23 a.m. as the driver of the truck was traveling northbound on U.S. 301.

According to a press release, the 35-year-old woman from Dade City walked into the path of the truck before being struck.

Troopers say she died at the scene of the crash.