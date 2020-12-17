Pasco County deputy honored for saving family from house fire

Deputy Noah Yanzer sprung into action and helped save the lives of several residents and pets on Nov. 7 as he responded to a house fire call.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Quick thinking during a house fire in Pasco County has earned one Pasco County deputy recognition from Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

According to a release, Deputy Noah Yanzer sprung into action and helped save the lives of several residents and pets on Nov. 7 as he responded to a house fire call.

"Deputy Yanzer found multiple homes engulfed in flames that were growing larger by the minute due to strong winds. Deputy Yanzer then began to usher residents out of the homes to safety," the Attorney General's Office wrote.

Thankfully, he was able to rescue all residents and pets from the burning homes before the first responders began to put out the flames.

“I am incredibly proud of Deputy Noah Yanzer for his quick thinking and heroic work that led to rescuing a family and their beloved dog from a raging house fire. Deputy Yanzer’s rapid response to multiple house fires allowed him to arrive on the scene just in time to rescue several residents and a beloved pet from destructive flames," Moody said.

"Without his courageous efforts, this situation may have taken a much darker turn. Thank you, Deputy Yanzer, for your bravery under pressure and willingness to risk your own safety to rescue others. You are a hero.”

Yanzer is the 30th person to receive the Back the Blue Award.



