DOJ: Pasco electrical company settles with National Guard member who was fired following deployment

According to the Department of Justice, the company agreed to pay $80,000.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Justice says it's reached a settlement with a Pasco County electrical company that was accused of firing a National Guard member after they returned from military service.

According to DOJ, the Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative Inc. fired U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Garrett Woodard after he was deployed as part of Florida's emergency mobilization to combat COVID-19. Woodard was originally sent in the summer of 2020 but had to stay deployed for several months until Oct. 26, 2020.

Prosecutors said as soon as Woodard's deployment ended, he reported back to work immediately where he was promptly fired. Woodard would then file a complaint with the Department of Labor's Veterans' Employment and Training Service, claiming he was terminated based on his military service obligation.

“Members of the U.S. Army National Guard make tremendous sacrifices, including spending significant time away from their families and jobs,” said U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg for the Middle District of Florida in a news release.

“Their call to active duty and fulfillment of their military obligations should never be detrimental to their jobs."

According to DOJ, Woodard's termination violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994.