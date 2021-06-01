The girl was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she later died.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — This morning, a Zephyrhills teen was killed in a crash while riding her bicycle.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 16-year-old was struck by a car traveling southbound on Autumn Palm Drive near Tucker Road.

The teen was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

What other people are reading right now: