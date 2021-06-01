PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — This morning, a Zephyrhills teen was killed in a crash while riding her bicycle.
Florida Highway Patrol says the 16-year-old was struck by a car traveling southbound on Autumn Palm Drive near Tucker Road.
The teen was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.
- Your COVID-19 vaccine questions, answered: Do I need to be a Florida resident?
- How to watch Tarpon Springs annual Epiphany Celebration this year
- Gov. Ron DeSantis and CNN reporter get into heated exchange over state's vaccine rollout
- How to claim your missing $1,200 stimulus check
- How to watch Alex Trebek's final 'Jeopardy!' episodes
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter