Pasco County

A 16-year-old girl was struck and killed while riding her bicycle in Pasco County

The girl was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she later died.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — This morning, a Zephyrhills teen was killed in a crash while riding her bicycle.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 16-year-old was struck by a car traveling southbound on Autumn Palm Drive near Tucker Road.

The teen was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

