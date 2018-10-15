ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. -- A homemade aircraft crashed Monday afternoon in Pasco County.

Pasco Fire Rescue said the aircraft went down near Paddock Lane and Simons Road in Zephyrhills.

Emergency crews responded to the scene. First responders said the pilot was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

The pilot was taken to the hospital for what Pasco Fire Rescue crews described as "minor injuries."

The initial investigation suggests the plane crashed into a tree after losing power and trying to land, according to authorities.

