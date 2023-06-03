Search ends for 77-year-old Pasco County man found

HOLIDAY, Fla — Update: The search for 77-year-old Demetrios Kaponikolos ended after he was found, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.
—
Original: Authorities are searching for a 77-year-old man who has not been seen for several hours in Holiday.
Demetrios Kaponikolos was last seen at around 2 p.m. June 3 in the area of Supreme Drive in the Holiday Lake Estates neighborhood. He is considered missing and endangered, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office says.
The 77-year-old man is 5-feet, 11-inches, 160 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. Kaponikolos was last seen wearing khaki shorts and an unknown color shirt.
Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102, option 7.