Search ends for 77-year-old Pasco County man found

He was originally reported missing at around 9 p.m.

HOLIDAY, Fla — Update: The search for 77-year-old Demetrios Kaponikolos ended after he was found, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

—

Original: Authorities are searching for a 77-year-old man who has not been seen for several hours in Holiday.

Demetrios Kaponikolos was last seen at around 2 p.m. June 3 in the area of Supreme Drive in the Holiday Lake Estates neighborhood. He is considered missing and endangered, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office says.

The 77-year-old man is 5-feet, 11-inches, 160 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. Kaponikolos was last seen wearing khaki shorts and an unknown color shirt.