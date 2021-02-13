Passenger killed in Pasco County SUV crash

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A 22-year-old woman was killed when the SUV she was traveling in left the roadway, overturned and crashed.
It happened before 3 a.m. Saturday at Holiday Lake Drive and Orangeview Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the SUV's driver, a 27-year-old man from Holiday, somehow lost control on Holiday Lake Drive and crashed into a concrete light pole and a metal street sign. The SUV then flipped and crashed into a tree.
The woman, who was not named in a news release, died at the scene of the crash. The 27-year-old suffered minor injuries, troopers said.
