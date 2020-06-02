NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla — A Moon Lake Elementary teaching assistant is accused of possessing fentanyl and heroin after an 18-year-old man died on Feb. 5 at her home in a possible overdose.

Arrest records show that the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office found the drugs and paraphernalia at the home of Marina Deetz, 20, as part of a death investigation.

According to the arrest affidavit, a 17-year-old who was also at the house that day told deputies that Deetz provided him and the 18-year-old fentanyl in exchange for cocaine, along with $50.

The 17-year-old said the three of them did the drugs together after Deetz cut up lines on a black plate using cut blue straws, the arrest report says.

In the search of the home, investigators say they found freshly washed black dishes, along with a blue straw which tested positive for fentanyl and $50 in Deetz’s wallet. The arrest report also says they found a black rubber container with a substance that tested positive for heroin.

Deetz told arresting officers that she did cocaine with the young men, but did not provide them with fentanyl.

The report says that Deetz told deputies she lives at the apartment with her boyfriend, who has been in jail since Jan. 27.

Deetz is being held at the Land O' Lakes jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession/delivery of controlled substances.

10News asked PCSO for more information about the man who died, but because it is still an active investigation they say they cannot release any other information.

