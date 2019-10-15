WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared from school.

Sarah Ann Lively is described as 5-foot-2 and 162 pounds with red, shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen at Wesley Chapel High School. Investigators say she did not get on the bus, which she was expected to hop on shortly before 2 p.m.

She was last wearing ripped blue jeans, a camo "Mossy Oak" t-shirt and black-and-white Nike slides. According to law enforcement, she has an Under Armour book bag, which is described as "black and multicolored."

Deputies say she is in need of medication, and they are worried about her.

If you know where she is, you are urged to call 911.

