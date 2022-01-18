2 hospitalized after serious crash in Wesley Chapel

Meadow Pointe Boulevard is closed to traffic at State Road 56.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Fire officials say two people have been hospitalized after a serious crash Tuesday in Wesley Chapel.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, firefighters evaluated four people at the crash on State Road 56 at Meadow Pointe Boulevard.

One person was listed as a trauma alert and flown to the hospital while another was transported by ambulance. The two other people involved refused further treatment, the department says.

Southbound Meadow Pointe Boulevard is closed to traffic at State Road 56 as a result of the crash. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.