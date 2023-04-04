Police: Skydiver dies after 'hard landing' in Zephyrhills

Officials say skydive waiver records showed Thomas Barrett was an experienced skydiver with over 1,000 prior jumps.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A 27-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon after he experienced a hard landing while skydiving in Zephyrhills, law enforcement says.

At 3:09 p.m., the Zephyrhills Police Department arrived at Skydive City on Sky Dive Lane after receiving an emergency call that Thomas Barrett, who's from Ohio, suffered serious injuries after he was skydiving while performing a "swooping" maneuver, the City of Zephyrhills said in a news release.

The 27-year-old was reportedly taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 4:06 p.m.