Police say the person's condition is not yet known.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — One person was hit by a car Monday evening in Pinellas Park, police say.

According to Pinellas Park police spokesperson Captain Adam Geissenberger, the incident happened near N. 40th Street and E. Park Boulevard.

At this time, police say the person's condition is still unknown.

The crash is still under investigation.