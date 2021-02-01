Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney Bernie McCabe dies

He was 73 years old.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney Bernie McCabe died Friday, Pasco County Clerk Nikki Alvarez-Sowles said on Twitter.

While an official announcement has not yet been made, Tampa Bay area leaders and lawmakers spoke of McCabe and his impact to the community.

McCabe, 73, was the chief prosecutor for the Sixth Judicial Circuit, which includes an area in Pasco and Pinellas Counties.

He was elected State Attorney in November 1992 and was reelected for an additional seven terms, most recently in November 2020.

According to his biography, McCabe attended Stetson University and graduated from the Stetson University College of Law in 1972. He served as Assistant State Attorney from 1972-92.

One of his noted achievements was the creation of the State Attorney Safe Schools Program in 1999, which placed prosecutors in middle schools "to coordinate and coordinate and divert youth from the justice system, which contributed to a significant drop in the number of offenses on campuses and thus, referrals for criminal prosecution."

The program was ended in 2008 with low referrals.

"Heartbroken about the news of my friend Bernie McCabe," State Rep. Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater, tweeted. "He was a legend in our community and a force for good vs evil. I will miss him greatly."

"Sad to hear of the passing of our State Attorney Bernie McCabe," Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said. "He helped to develop many great prosecutors. Praying for his family."

"We lost a legend in the Sixth Judicial Circuit," said State Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills. "Bernie McCabe gave us his all in his decades of public service as our State Attorney.

"May he Rest In Peace and may God comfort his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

