Pinellas Sheriff's Office employee killed in deadly bicycle crash

The 60-year-old woman was biking on Park Boulevard Bridge when she lost control of her bicycle.

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office shared a sad update Friday evening about one of the department's employees who died after suffering from serious injuries during a bicycle crash.

Sherry Nowotarski was 60 years old. She worked for the Pinellas County Sheriff's office for 11 years as an administrative assistant.

The sheriff's office said Friday evening, she "will be sorely missed."

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, Nowotarski was riding her bicycle westbound over Park Boulevard Bridge when she lost control and fell into the curb lane, the sheriff's office said.

Unable to avoid the woman in the street, a driver in a 2015 Dodge Dart also traveling westbound struck her with the passenger side of his vehicle.

Sheriff's deputies from the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded at 6:07 a.m. to investigate a vehicle versus bicycle crash where they found the 60-year-old woman in critical condition, suffering life-threatening injuries. Nowotarski was transported from the area to Bayfront Hospital where she died two days later due to her injuries sustained in the crash.