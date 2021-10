The incident is still under investigation.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — One person was found dead Wednesday evening following a reported shooting in Seminole, deputies say.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, at around 8:36 p.m. deputies received reports of a shooting on the 8400 Block of 75th Place North in Seminole.

When deputies arrived they say they discovered a man dead.

The incident is still under investigation.