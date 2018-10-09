A 35-year-old man was bitten by an 11-foot alligator while trying to retrieve a disc that flew into a Clearwater pond.

It happened Monday afternoon while Richard Peel, 35, was playing disc golf at Cliff Stephens Park. He went into the water to retrieve a disc.

He was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, according to emergency officials.

The gator was captured by a state Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) trapper and loaded onto a trailer to be removed from the park.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has opened an investigation.

