Man killed in St. Petersburg crash, woman hurt

Police say a car crashed into a pickup truck.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was killed in a crash involving a truck that was making a U-turn near St. Pete's North Kenwood neighborhood.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on 34th Street N. near 13th Avenue N., according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

Police say Vito Mckie, 52, was heading south as a northbound pick-up truck was making a U-turn. The truck made the turn as Mckie went through the light, and the two collided, according to the department.

Mckie died at the scene while a passenger in the truck, a woman in her 60s, suffered minor injuries.

The truck driver is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, police said.