x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

Man killed in St. Petersburg crash, woman hurt

Police say a car crashed into a pickup truck.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was killed in a crash involving a truck that was making a U-turn near St. Pete's North Kenwood neighborhood.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on 34th Street N. near 13th Avenue N., according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

Police say Vito Mckie, 52, was heading south as a northbound pick-up truck was making a U-turn. The truck made the turn as Mckie went through the light, and the two collided, according to the department.

Mckie died at the scene while a passenger in the truck, a woman in her 60s, suffered minor injuries.

The truck driver is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, police said.

In Other News

'Girlfriends Mentoring Program' gives young girls resources to succeed in personal, professional lives