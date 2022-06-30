Local volunteer and Holocaust survivor Alice 'Lisl' Schick dies

After moving to Florida, Schick worked with The Florida Holocaust Museum to ensure the Holocaust would never be forgotten and to teach its crucial life lessons.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Alice “Lisl” Schick told her story of being a Holocaust survivor through her extensive volunteer work and her teachings, according to The Florida Holocaust Museum.

Schick moved to the Clearwater area after marrying her husband, Alfred Schick, in 1949.

However, Schick's story begins when she was born in Vienna, Austria, in 1927 to Paul and Charlotte Porges, per a statement from The Florida Holocaust Museum. During the Nazis' occupation of Austria, her parents put Schick and her brother, Walter, on a rescue train called the Kindertransport. The rescue train offered refuge to almost 10,000 Jewish children ages seven to 11 in England, according to the statement.

“My parents gave birth to me twice. Once when I was born and once when they put me on the Kindertransport,” Schick said in the statement.

According to the museum, she was often quoted saying, “The answer to prejudice is education." Schick’s presentations focused on whole-life lessons learned from the Holocaust, and not on its horrors or death.

Schick was named “Tampa Bay’s Most Remarkable Woman” by a local news station and she even threw the first pitch at the sold-out Tampa Bay Rays/New York Yankees game at Tropicana Field in 2019.

Schick died on June 28 at Royal Palms Senior Living in Largo, Florida

Per The Florida Holocaust Museum, Schick often said her large and loving family was her personal revenge on Hitler. She is survived by her four devoted children: Ken (Cindy), Nancy Greenberg (Will), Rob (Barbara), and Kathy Madow (Evan); 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

The Dr. Alfred and Mrs. Lisl Schick Memorial fund can be found here.