LARGO, Fla. -- A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for Jordan Belliveau from Largo.

The 2-year-old is 2-feet-6-inches tall and 30 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen near Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive wearing a blue shirt with "72" on the front, blue gym shorts with black and white stripes, black socks and black and white Nike sneakers. Jordan has a partially-healed cut on the underside of his chin and a birthmark on the right side of his stomach.

Police said Jordan may be with an unidentified black man, about 25 years old with brown hair and brown eyes and wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts with an "AMD1" logo. The man has dreadlocks and gold teeth and may go by the name Antwan. The two may be traveling in a white Toyota Camry.

Police said Jordan and his mother were walking on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when they were offed a ride by a person they didn't know but said his name was Antwan.

The mother told police that once they were in the vehicle, she was struck on the face and lost consciousness, police said. Police said when she woke up it was about 1:30 a.m. and she was in a wooded area in Largo Central Park.

Investigators searched the area but Jordan was not found.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child is asked to call the Largo Police Department at (727) 587-6730 or 911.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP