PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Two weeks after a 12-year-old suffered a skull fracture at its Pinellas Park campus, AMIkids said it had fired the employees involved and will re-train its staff on youth interaction.

Police said the student was "body-slammed" by an employee after allegedly skipping the lunch line. Two AMIkids employees were arrested after the incident -- Dontae Thomas was charged with aggravated child abuse and Jarvis West was charged with neglect of a child and failure to report child neglect.

"Although our internal investigation is still ongoing, we have made the determination at this time that all individuals indicated by the authorities as involved in the alleged incident have been terminated for failure to properly report the incident," the school said in a release.

RELATED: Police: 12-year-old suffers skull fracture after being 'body slammed' by school employee, one person arrested

RELATED: Another school employee arrested after 12-year-old suffers skull fracture in ‘Room of Opportunity’

RELATED: What is AMI Kids? Former student shares memories

AMIkids also said staff did try to contact the student's mother after the incident.

According to police, West never notified the student's mother about what happened. When the student got home, officers said the student's mother thought he had the flu after "days of vomiting."

Also in a release from AMIkids are steps the school said it's taking "to improve and enhance the environment" on campus.

Those steps include:

Revisiting & retraining in all policies and procedures involving incident reporting of any kind

Revisit & retraining on the Department of Juvenile Justice-approved verbal and physical youth intervention techniques

Revisit & retraining on the de-escalation training for all direct care staff

Review all staff files to ensure mandatory trainings are complete

"We will continue to fully cooperate with local law enforcement and the Department of Juvenile Justice in their investigations," the school said.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter