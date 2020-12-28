Sheriff: Anger over canceled flight lands man behind bars

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Frustration over a canceled flight led a Virginia man to spend the night in a Florida jail.
According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Efren Dawson was upset when his Allegiant flight at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport was canceled. As a result, deputies say he started getting loud and using profanity in front of children.
That did not make another traveler too happy as the sheriff's office says they told Dawson to not so politely be quiet. That's when the 20-year-old punched the other traveler in the face, according to an arrest report.
Both individuals were set to be on the same flight.
Dawson was charged with simple battery and has since been released from jail.
