Deputies: Belleair man charged with killing man reported missing

Detectives say Rain Resuli killed the victim, burglarized his home and then left his body in the dead man's truck behind a business.

BELLEAIR, Fla. — Detectives aren't releasing the dead man's name, but they are saying who they believe killed him.

Rain Resuli, 20, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of grand theft auto and one count of burglary to an unoccupied dwelling.

A 49-year-old Safety Harbor man was reported missing to the Pinellas Park Police Department on April 22. He never made it to his destination after leaving a friend's house, police said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation, finding his body inside of his truck on May 5 behind a business in Seminole.

On Thursday, they arrested Resuli in connection with his death.

According to detectives, the victim died from multiple gunshot wounds.



Through various investigative techniques, detectives learned that 20-year-old

Rain Resuli was the last person to meet with the victim.



Detectives say Resuli shot and killed the man during an arranged meeting in Largo. Resuli then drove the man's truck to his Safety Harbor home and burglarized the residence.



After the burglary, Resuli drove the man's truck to Seminole and parked it

behind a business with his body inside, deputies said.

The investigation continues.



