3 bicyclists seriously injured after crash with car in Pinellas County

The teen driver was not injured.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Three bicyclists were left with serious injuries after crashing into a car turning into their path Thursday morning in East Lake, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The bicyclists, all between the ages of 61-65, were traveling northbound on East Lake Road in a designated bike lane approaching the intersection of Trinity Boulevard.

At the same time, a 16-year-old driving a sedan was stopped in a left-turn lane at the intersection.

The car then made the left turn, driving into the path of the tandem bike and normal bike, FHP reports. The agency says both bikes crashed into the right side of the car.