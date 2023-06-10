1 person in the hospital after crashing into pond in Safety Harbor

The crash happened at the intersection of State Road 580 and Rigsby Lane.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a pond early Friday morning, according to the fire department.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Road 580 and Rigsby Lane.

When fire officials arrived at the scene, the single occupant was already out of the vehicle and was declared a trauma alert, the Safety Harbor Fire Department said in a statement.

The vehicle was searched for other people, but none were found.