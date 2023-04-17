Part of Clearwater Beach closed because of 'dangerous conditions,' fire rescue says

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Be careful if you're heading to Clearwater Beach — Clearwater Fire and Rescue says red flags are flying Monday due to "dangerous conditions," and people are being told not to swim along parts of the beach.
This is due to the recent cold front that is moving through the area, causing conditions at the beach to be "quite blustery," Clearwater Fire and Rescue said on social media.
"Red flags are flying because of the dangerous conditions, and swimmers are urged to use caution in the water," the tweet said. "The water is closed from Tower 1 south to the jetty at this time."
Red flags at the beach indicate a high hazard, such as high surf and/or strong currents in the area, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Coupled with the additional "no swimming" flag, the red flags presence is a warning that the water is closed and you should avoid getting into the water for the time being.
Authorities did not indicate when the conditions would improve and when that portion of the beach would reopen. To be clear, you can still walk along the beach and enjoy the outdoors – just keep to the sugar-white sand.