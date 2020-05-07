Police: 2 people struck by lightning on Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police say two people were struck by lightning Sunday afternoon on the north part of Clearwater Beach.
The lightning strike was reported around 2:15 p.m.
Police say when an officer reached one of the people, a 37-year-old man, he was unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to Morton Plant Hospital in critical condition.
A second person, a 43-year-old, was a few feet away from the first and is in stable condition, police said. 10 Tampa Bay asked police if the person is a man or a woman. We are waiting to hear back.
The lightning strike happened on the beach at the end of Somerset Street about halfway between the water line and the dunes, according to a press release.
Both were trying to leave the beach as the weather deteriorated when the strike occurred, police said.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
- Florida adds another 10,059 coronavirus cases in one day
- Clearwater Fire Medics deliver baby boy on Courtney Campbell beach
- Deadly amoeba that destroys brain infects person in Hillsborough County, health department warns
- 'Pooled' coronavirus testing would help track the virus, but we may not have the supplies to do it just yet
- On nation's birthday, President Trump criticizes enemies
- Disney World Annual Passholders accidentally charged for months parks were closed for COVID-19
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter