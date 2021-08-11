Police: Woman dead after SUV driver avoids being pulled over, crashes into Clearwater building

Officers say she was a passenger in the car when it crashed. The driver was trying to avoid being pulled over and drove the wrong way before crashing. He was hurt.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A woman is dead after the driver of the SUV she was in tried to avoid being stopped by police, drove the wrong way and eventually crashed into a building, according to Clearwater Police.

It happened just after midnight at Chestnut Street near South Prospect Avenue.

According to Clearwater Police, it all started when an officer tried to stop the SUV as it was driving eastbound on Court Street near Missouri Avenue.

To avoid being stopped, the SUV made a U-turn and drove west on Court Street, according to a release. The officer didn't go after the SUV.

When the SUV got to the point where Court Street and Chestnut Street meet, the driver went the wrong way and headed directly into traffic, police say witnesses told officers.

To avoid hitting someone head-on, the SUV's driver swerved, lost control and eventually hit a nearby building.

The driver was hurt and taken to the hospital. His passenger, a woman, died at the scene, according to police.

Officers say the driver, who has been to prison "multiple times over the years," will face charges in the crash.