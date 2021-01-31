x
Pinellas County

Man taken to the hospital after being struck by car in Clearwater

The Clearwater Police Department says a portion of westbound Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard is shut down while they investigate.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route as the Clearwater Police Department investigates a crash involving a person and a car. 

Westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard near Keene Road have been shut down while police investigate.

According to officers, a man was struck by a car around 6:30 p.m. and was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert. His injuries are said to possibly be life-threatening. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

