CLEARWATER, Fla. — Four people had to be extricated from two cars after a crash in Clearwater Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened on Court Street east of Lincoln Avenue.
All lanes in both directions are closed as of 4 p.m.
One of the vehicles flipped over.
The people rescued from the cars were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as trauma alerts.
Motorists should avoid Court Street for east-west travel in that area.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
What other people are reading right now:
- What Florida beaches are open? A county-by-county list
- Kim Jon Un's Sister: Could she become the next leader of North Korea?
- Miami went 7 weeks without a murder for the first time since 1957
- CDC adds 6 additional COVID-19 symptoms
- Pinellas County sheriff wants beaches, pools reopened. County administrator pushing phased approach.
- How will Florida reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Tell them what you think: Re-Open Florida Task Force launches feedback portal
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter