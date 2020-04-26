CLEARWATER, Fla. — Four people had to be extricated from two cars after a crash in Clearwater Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Court Street east of Lincoln Avenue.

All lanes in both directions are closed as of 4 p.m.

One of the vehicles flipped over.

The people rescued from the cars were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as trauma alerts.

Motorists should avoid Court Street for east-west travel in that area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

