Several people injured in Clearwater crash

A truck and car were involved, with one seen with its roof torn off.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Three people were taken to area hospitals late Friday following a serious crash.

It happened around 10:16 p.m. at the intersection of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Keene Road, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The agency says a Ford F-350 heading north on Keene Road crashed into an Acura that had been traveling south. The truck's driver was trying to make a left turn onto Gulf-to-Bay, police said.

The Acura driver was flown to the hospital while their passenger was taken by ambulance -- both suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police added the truck driver was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Both the truck and car were pictured with severe damage. One was seen with its roof torn off.

Officers shut down the intersection for several hours, but it has since reopened to traffic.